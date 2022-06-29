Irish Water are repairing a burst water main in the Shronell area
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Shronell area.
The repairs are due to be complete by 7pm today, June 29.
The following areas may be affected.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
