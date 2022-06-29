Councillor Jim Ryan calls for all Munster Finals to be staged in FBD Semple Stadium

Munster Final day in FBD Semple Stadium is very special
Independent Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan has asked officials of the Municipal District Council to write to the Munster GAA Council and the relevant County Boards seeking to have all Munster senior hurling finals played in FBD Semple Stadium going forward.
Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council, there is, he said, a unique atmosphere in Thurles on Munster Final day, and these big days are of enormous benefit to the town.
The Munster Final between Limerick and Clare was a massive day in Thurles with an almost sellout attendance, despite the bad weather. And, the event was staged brilliantly with a magnificent game of hurling capping a great day out for all the supporters who made their way to the Cathedral Town.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.