Proud moment for Anglim family following election victory

Cllr Michael Anglim was elected as the leader of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District
Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Michéal Anglim has been elected chairperson of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District .
Cllr Anglim was proposed by party colleague Cllr Roger Kennedy at the district’s annual meeting held in the Council chambers, Tipperary Town on Monday.
Cllr Kennedy expressed the view that the Ballylaffin native would be suited in the position due to his experience and capable ability.
Cllr Kennedy said: “He has shown his ability and he has adapted well into his role as councillor. I have no doubt he will make a very good and very efficient chairman.”
The proposal was seconded by Cllr Marie Murphy who believed her fellow parishioner Cllr Anglim has demonstrated the ability to “think outside the box” throughout his time in the council.
Cllr Murphy said: “I have no doubt he will make a good chair of the council for the coming year.”
CONTESTED
The election was contested by non-party Cllr Anne Marie Ryan Shiner as “a point of principle” and her nomination was seconded by Sinn Féin’s Cllr Tony Black.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.