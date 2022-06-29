Irish Water is working on an issue in Newport which may disrupt supply
Irish Water is advising customers in the Newport area that a water treatment plant interruption may impact supply.
Works are due to be complete by 4pm today, June 29.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.