29 Jun 2022

Tipperary-based greyhound trainer celebrates landmark success

Graham Holland wins the English Derby for the first time

Graham Holland

Greyhound trainer Graham Holland had a great victory in the English Derby

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

29 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Tipperary-based greyhound trainer Graham Holland scored a major success at the weekend when he won the English Derby for the first time.
Romeo Magico beat the favourite Kildare into second place to ensure a 16th Irish-trained winner of the race, which was held in Towcester.

The race was worth £175,000 to the winner.

Entries going well for Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Clonmel

It was the latest big race success for Holland, who trains at Golden in west Tipperary, where he and his wife Nicky set up the Riverside Kennel on a seven-acre plot 20 years ago.
In 2015 Holland, who was born in Wiltshire in England, became the leading trainer in Ireland, winning the Easter Cup with Sidarian Blaze, the Oaks with Ballydoyle Honey and the Champion Stakes with Sidarian Vega.
The 61-year-old won his first Irish Greyhound Derby with Rural Hawaii in 2016 and followed that with two more Irish Derby victories with Lenson Bocko in 2019 and Newinn Taylor the following year.
He is now on a short list of three-time Irish Derby winners behind four-time winners Tom Lynch and Gay McKenna.

