Tipperary-based greyhound trainer celebrates landmark success

Greyhound trainer Graham Holland had a great victory in the English Derby
Tipperary-based greyhound trainer Graham Holland scored a major success at the weekend when he won the English Derby for the first time.
Romeo Magico beat the favourite Kildare into second place to ensure a 16th Irish-trained winner of the race, which was held in Towcester.
The race was worth £175,000 to the winner.
It was the latest big race success for Holland, who trains at Golden in west Tipperary, where he and his wife Nicky set up the Riverside Kennel on a seven-acre plot 20 years ago.
In 2015 Holland, who was born in Wiltshire in England, became the leading trainer in Ireland, winning the Easter Cup with Sidarian Blaze, the Oaks with Ballydoyle Honey and the Champion Stakes with Sidarian Vega.
The 61-year-old won his first Irish Greyhound Derby with Rural Hawaii in 2016 and followed that with two more Irish Derby victories with Lenson Bocko in 2019 and Newinn Taylor the following year.
He is now on a short list of three-time Irish Derby winners behind four-time winners Tom Lynch and Gay McKenna.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.