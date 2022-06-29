Contract signed for important river walk amenity in Tipperary Town

Plenty of hands on deck for the turning of the sod on the River Ara walkway
The contract to carry out works on the River Ara Walkway was signed by Tipperary County Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath and Paul Duffy from Metro Building Contractors in the Tipperary Civic Offices last Friday.
Afterwards a sod turning ceremony took place on the walkway site near the Abbey School.
The project includes a 1km walkway along the southern bank of the River Ara which will start on the Link Road in Tipperary Town at the new pedestrian bridge that was installed last year, and will connect to existing paths and amenities in Glenview Square, creating a looped walkway in the area.
COMMUNITY AREA
Among the amenities along the River Ara Walkway will be a community area and commemorative display wall, a playground constructed from natural materials, an amphitheatre for community events, an enhanced natural wetland area with viewing platforms and an elevated boardwalk, a river access point, native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers planted along the river path.
The constructed walkway will be 3m wide and the surface finished with macadam making it fully accessible for all.
This walkway will create social, environmental, and educational benefits for Tipperary Town.
It is expected that the main works will be complete by October this year followed by seasonal planting.
The design consultant for the project is VESI Environmental and the contractor is Metro Building Contractors of Wexford.
