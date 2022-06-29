Golden Kilfeacle win with plenty to spare in West championship

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship Group 1

Golden/Kilfeacle 2.10 (16)

Rosegreen 0.10 (10)

John O’Shea at Rosegreen

Golden/Kilfeacle got their Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior B Football championship up and running with a six point victory over the home side at Rosegreen on Monday evening. A goal in each half for the visitors was the foundation for this success in a game that was enjoyable to watch and also produced some good scores.

Golden got off to a good start and had four points on the scoreboard by the fifteenth minute, with Killian Hayde spearheading the attack. Tom Byrnes and Chris Ryan were also prominent, kicking one point each.

During this period of dominance, the visitors were guilty of some terrible shooting and should have had more of an advantage on the scoreboard. Rosegreen got off the mark with a Daniel Hayde pointed free after sixteen minutes but this was cancelled out by a similar score from the inform Killian Hayde, for the visitors.

Hayde got in for a goal three minutes before the interval, a score which put Golden well in command at the break, on the score 1.8 to 0.3.

Tom Byrnes increased the advantage with a point after the restart, but Rosegreen upped their game considerably and hit four unanswered points in a six-minute spell from Colm Hayde (2), Ger Cummins and Charlie Costello. Daniel Currivan sealed the game for Golden when he rose highest to a dropping ball to flick to the net at the road end with fourteen minutes remaining. Both defences tightened up and Golden/Kilfeacle held on for a six point winning margin.

Scorers:

Golden/Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde (1.4, 0.2 frees), Tom Byrnes (0.3), Daniel Currivan (1.0), Kevin Hally (0.1), David Wade (0.1), Chris Ryan (0.1).

Rosegreen: Charlie Costello (0.3), Colm Hayde (0.3), Daniel Hayde (0.3, 2 frees), Ger Cummins (0.1)

Teams:

Golden/Kilfeacle: Luke Bennett, Flor O’Brien, Paul Fogarty, JJ Byrnes, David Sinclaire, Mikey Bergin, Michael Coman, David Wade (Captain), Kevin Hally, Chris Ryan, Tom Byrnes, Jack Lonergan, Bobby Smith, Killian Hayde, Daniel Currivan

Subs used: James O’Connell for Bobby Smith (52 mins).

Rosegreen: Eoin McGrath, Ross Bourke, James Walsh, Jack Phelan, John Keating, Danny Fanning, Patrick Ryan, Keith Bergin (Captain), Charlie Costello, Podge Quinlan, Daniel Hayde, Colin Geraghty, Michael Quinlan, Colm Hayde, Ger Cummins

Subs used: Trevor Downey for Ger Cummins (50 mins), BJ Gould for Daniel Hayde (50 mins)

Referee: Davy Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)