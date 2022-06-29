Lisa Manton is Cashel’s original ‘Mystic Sister’

A Cashel woman who emigrated to Canada to pursue her lifelong dream of working in art and design, is blazing a trail in the exciting new online world of trading in NFTs - non fungible tokens - while exploring and developing her spirituality inspired by celtic mythology.

Lisa Manton is the artist and co-founder of the Mystic Sisterhood along with her good friend and incredibly talented co-founder Bex. Mystic Sisterhood is an online creative project which combines the hi-tech digital world with the ancient and the magical, within a network of like-minded souls.



Most of Lisa’s team is based in Los Angeles, California with one team member in the UK. After a stint in North America, Lisa is now back in Cashel and hoping to promote her project in Ireland.

An NFT is a digital asset that can be traded online, as with crypto currencies.



The art Lisa and her team create can be sold using an online ledger called blockchain.



The project is still minting (selling) and has almost reached 50% of the supply. Each of the avatars created is limited edition.

Lisa says the Mystic Sisters project was born out of a result of the pandemic, while seeking new outlets for her creativity.



“From organic growth and marketing so far we have accumulated almost 9,000 followers on Twitter,” says Lisa. “We have 1.2k owners of Mystic Sisters which originally sold for roughly $150 each. Owning their NFTs gives them benefits such as access to holder exclusive giveaways, workshops and facilitations, both creative and spiritual. A percentage of the project funds go back to funding other artists.”



Lisa and her friend Bex lead the team and project as co-founders. Starting in November last year, Lisa wanted to create this collection of “mystically inclined women who are into magic and spirituality.”



The Mystic Sisters design and create characters with magical properties which buyers can then unlock. Being from Ireland, Lisa says she can draw on a deep well of spirituality, mythology and storytelling.

“When you buy one, you don’t know which combination of traits you’re going to get. That makes it exciting for people, so when you press the button to buy, the computer and the code generate all the different elements of the Mystic Sister,” says Lisa. “Some people might get a Sister with an Owl, others might get a Spellbook.”



Lisa has just returned from a huge NFT convention in New York City where they promoted Mystic Sisterhood and also to spend time with her diverse team and community for the first time.

Time for Designs and Lion Print in Cashel helped with the merchandise for the trip. “It was important to me to use the funds to support local business here,” adds Lisa.

“We are a project that supports wellness so we have been collaborating with Leanne Fogarty of Align with Leanne. Leanne curates meditation videos and the likes for our holders. Another Cashel woman who is doing fantastic work.”



“The success of the project so far stems from the ability of people to join a community that celebrates lots of things whether it is crystals, or astrology or art, there is something for everyone in there.”

From small acorns do great oaks grow. Lisa attended Art College in Ireland, but moved to Toronto during the pandemic to be with her partner and fellow artist, Andrew.

It was Andrew who introduced Lisa to digital art and from there, Mystic Sisterhood began as a form of therapy for Lisa.



Through her art and spirituality she was able to turn her frustrations into manifestations and artistic inspiration and the Mystic Sisterhood collection was born!