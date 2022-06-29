Search

29 Jun 2022

PICTURES: Thurles Rugby host successful awards night

PICS: Thurles Rugby host successful awards night

29 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

It is fair to say, this has been a phenomenal year on and off the pitch for Thurles Rugby Club. The club was awarded funding of over €100k for the much needed upgrade of facilities at the clubhouse, as well as finally purchasing two additional match & training pitches, which will secure the future of Rugby in Thurles and Thurles RFC at Loughtagalla for years to come.

*Click on the >arrow> or the 'Next' button to see images of the awards night and all the winners.*

The Thurles RFC Senior men’s and women’s teams both enjoyed a hugely successful year on the pitch, with no less than six Trophies on display at Friday night’s Annual Medal Presentation and Player of the Year Awards at The Clubhouse.
The club also had the official unveiling of Bobby’s Bench.

The new bench was commissioned by the Tipperary Rugby Committee in honor of the late Bobby O'Brien who was a member of that committee for over 50 years.

Billy Brett was on hand along with Martin Shanahan to cut the ribbon. The bench was fabricated by Davy Dwan of Brittas Engineering and is now fixed to the spot where Bobby stood to watch his beloved Thurles Teams for so many years.

A fitting tribute to the man who gave so much to rugby in Thurles.

Senior Women

Player of the Year 2021/22 - Ciara O’Dwyer

Young Player of The Year 2021 / 22 - Kaitlyn Callanan

Most Improved Player 2021 / 22 - Emer Ryan

Senior Men

1st XV Player of the Year 2021/22 - Paddy McGrath

1st XV Young Player of the Year 2021/22 - Sam Quinlan

1st XV Most Improved Player of the Year 2021/22 - John Shaw

2nd XV Player of the Year 2021/22 - Conor Moloney

XV Young Player of the Year 2021/22 - Brian O'Connell

XV Most Improved Player of the Year 2021/22 - Luke Fogarty

2021/22 Thurles RFC Club Person of the Year - Dympna Sweeney

News

