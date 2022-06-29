Former Tipp boss Ryan recalls 1987 All-Ireland final against Offaly

The last time Tipperary and Offaly met in a minor All-Ireland decider was way back in 1987. Offaly were fresh after their first ever senior All-Ireland titles in ‘81 and ‘85 and after winning their first minor All-Ireland in ‘86 they were looking to complete an historic back-to-back at the grade for the first time ever against a Tipperary side with no shortage of talent itself.

That great Offaly team would go onto win the game with two points to spare on a 2-8 to 0-12 scoreline, and former Tipperary hurler and All-Ireland winning manager Michael Ryan who lined out at cornerback that day, recalls a great contest against a very good Offaly team.

“The build up to that occasion was fantastic. It was a brilliant time,” Ryan remembered.

“ I was a first year minor at the time and it was a great year for us. We had some fantastic talent on that team with the likes of Liam Sheedy, Conal Bonnar, John Leahy, Michael O’Meara.

“To be honest, it was a really, really good Tipperary team and we were quite unlucky I think not to get over the line on the day, but at the same time that was a really good Offaly team and a lot of those guys turned out to be absolute superstars.

“I think Brian Whelahan was only 15 at the time but that was the sort of ability you were coming up against. They had won it the year before which is somewhat unusual at minor level, but we got some bit of revenge in the U21 final two years later, in 1989.”

And what an Offaly team it was, with the likes of John Troy, Brian Whhelahan, Declan Pilkington, Tomas Moylan, and Billy Dooley to name a few and several of those names would go on to be pivotal figures in their All-Ireland wins of the 90’s.

Those All-Ireland wins of 1994 and 1998 were much deserved according to Ryan, but he also reflected on how close that side came to winning back-to-back titles in 1995.

“They were a very decent side. Any team capable of winning two All-Irelands is to be lauded, and to be honest, they probably should have won against Clare in 1995. They were in all sorts of control in that match, but didn't manage to get it done.” he believes.

Fast forward to this year’s Offaly talent and it is clear that there is still talent in the county, and with the names Rigney and Martin in the line up for them come Sunday, the tradition is still strong in the county according to Ryan.

“Going through the programme there are still plenty of connections back to those teams. Offaly would be drawing from a relatively small pool of clubs and players, and they’ve had a barren period, but I suppose if it was anyone other than ourselves they were playing with be shouting them on in this game.

“But we’re looking to our own lads for success, and in fairness to James Woodlock and his management team, they have put together a good bunch and have come through a very exciting campaign so far.

“We’re all delighted with them and I’m thrilled that they’re contesting the All-Ireland. You could lament the fact that it they’re kids of 16 or 17 years old playing in what is now the minor grade, but there is a real honesty to the group and they just go out and play hurling and they’ve given us a huge boost in the county and given us something to shout about,” he added.

The 1987 minor final, like every minor decider up until recently was played before the senior final, but it was felt with the minor grade being put to under 17, there would be too much pressure on young players which has led to a stand alone fixture this weekend.

But Ryan feels that it is an opportunity missed for these young lads to play in Croke Park, which is something he relished as a minor.

“The old format of it being the curtain raiser to the senior final was a super honour. Again, the GAA just can’t sit still and we’re changing things to try and make things better so I understand that.

“My big issue wouldn’t be the fact its a stand alone fixture, its that it’s competing with a senior All-Ireland semi-final and that’s a pity. They could have been played together. And anyway, as someone who was lucky enough to play in Croke Park, that’s where people want to play.

“It’s such a difficult thing to achieve as a player e to get to the final stage of a competition, so that is the pity,” he finished.