Weekend GAA results

Mid Tipperary
Jim & Anne Kennedy JBF
Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-13
Jim & Anne Kennedy JAF
Clonakenny 2-9 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-9
Thurles Credit Union JBH
Thurles Sarsfields 5-22 Moycarkey-Borris 4-14
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling
JK Brackens 1-10 Clonakenny 0-12
Drom-Inch 1-23 Holycross/Ballycahill 0-16
Moyne/Templetuohy 1-20 Knock 2-5
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-9 Killea 0-1
Thurles Credit Union JAH
Loughmore Castleiney 2-16 Moycarkey-Borris 1-18
JK Brackens 1-15 Upperchurch Drombane 0-12
Centenary Agri SHC
Upperchurch Drombane 1-19 Thurles Sarsfields 0-21
Drom-Inch 2-20 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-16
North Tipperary
Junior A Hurling
Toomevara 5-13 Nenagh Eire Og 0-27
Junior B Hurling
Portroe 2-14 Silvermines 0-14
Savvy Kitchens Premier IHC
Kildangan 3-22 Silvermines 2-25
Roscrea 2-14 Newport 0-13
Portroe 3-11 Ballina 1-16
Hi B Restaurant / Bar SHC
Toomevara 2-17 Borris-Ileigh 0-19
Kildangan 3-24 Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-16
Junior B Hurling
Ballina, Ballina 2-16 Shannon Rovers 0-11
West Tipperary
Shane Hennessy Agri IFC
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-10 Cashel King Cormacs 0-10
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 4-14 Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-6
AIB Junior A Football
Solohead 2-7 Sean Treacys 0-10
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-12 Arravale Rovers 1-6
Shane Hennessy Agri Junior B Football
Cappawhite 2-13 Aherlow 2-0
Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-16 Rockwell Rovers 2-7
South Tipperary
Junior B Hurling
Ballybacon/Grange W/O Carrick Swan
Mullinahone W/O Skeheenarinky
