30 Jun 2022

Four-day Tipperary summer celebration of music concludes in Cahir

Artists who participated in LITHA Celebration in Cahir. From left: Jack O’Rourke MayKay, DJ Kormac, Ken Rice and Shahab Coohe.

30 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

News@nationalist.ie

This four-day LITHA celebration of music and spoken word poetry across Tipperary coincides with the longest day of the year, the Summer solstice.
To welcome the long summer days, CWB in collaboration with Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Tipperary County Council hosted four shows from June 21 in Roscrea, Carrick-on- Suir, Tipperary Town and Cahir on June 24.
LITHA’s closing show took place at St. Paul’s Church on last Friday June 24 and DJ Kormac was joined by special guest vocalists MayKay (Fight Like Apes) and singer- songwriter Jack O’Rourke, who along with a live string section led by Ken Rice treated the audience to an exclusive intimate show. Tubist Adam Buttimer warmed up the show with a unique technical set.
With a brand new label up and running, a new album imminent and several film scores under his belt, Kormac returned for an intimate that featured a live string section with special guest vocalists and instrumentalists.
His last album got him nominated for the Meteor choice music prize. He’s played festivals including Glastonbury, Bestival, Electric Picnic, Sonar and toured the UK, Europe, Eastern Europe, Australia and Canada alongside luminaries Portishead, Nas, Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth, Snarky Puppy and a host of others and current streaming figures are in excess of 40 million.

MayKay is a TV presenter and musician. After initially finding fame as the front woman of indie-punk band ‘Fight Like Apes’, she went on to join Le Galaxie and perform solo. She is also a regular presence on our screens hosting music shows like Other Voices and Imbolc, the recent RTÉ special that featured an all-female Irish line-up including Emma Langford, Erica Cody and Wyvern Lingo.
Jack O’Rourke is a singer-songwriter who on the night aired his new collection of songs in some of his most emotionally raw song writing to date. Jack writes about the wildness of love, nature, and healing in a changing world in a folk, blues and ballad idiom with the piano and his voice at the centre.
It was a full house on the night where the acoustics, sound and lighting added to atmosphere and the stunning performances given by all the artists and special guests and it was much enjoyed by all who attended. Litha was certainly celebrated in style in Cahir!

