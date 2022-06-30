Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly officially opens the new Integrated Care Hub for Older People in Thurles

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly officially open the new Integrated Care Hub for Older People in Thurles last Friday, June 24.

It is located on the grounds of the Community Hospital of the Assumption and is part of the €240m Enhanced Community Care (ECC) programme.

The new hub will help older people continue living well in their homes and communities for as long as possible by providing them with access to a Community Consultant-led multidisciplinary team.



The service has been open since December 2021 and has seen 120 people.



“The work that has been undertaken by the Integrated Care Programmes for Older Persons and Chronic Disease over recent years has shown that we can achieve much better outcomes, particularly for older people who are frail and people living with chronic diseases,” said Minister Donnelly.



Chief Officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, Maria Bridgeman, thanked the staff at the facility.



“I want to thank the staff who have worked to get this team up and running and who are already making a difference to the lives of thousands of older people across North Tipperary,” said Ms Bridgeman.

While at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Minister Donnelly also visited the new Thurles Primary Care Centre. It will open on July 18 providing a range of physical, mental and social services.



The HSE say the new primary care centre will bring together services currently provided from several locations, including St Mary’s Health Centre and the Primary Care Hub on the grounds of the Community Hospital of the Assumption.