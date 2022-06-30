One Tipperary village remembers the 1987 All-Ireland minor with mixed feelings

A young John Leahy. In 1987 he became the first Mullinahone minor to play for Tipperary in over 40 years.
All Ireland Minor hurling (U17) Final
After a thrilling All Ireland semi final win against Galway, Tipperary have qualified for the All-Ireland minor (U17) final against Offaly. This game will be played in Nowlan Park, Killkenny on Sunday next, July 3 at 1.30pm.
Tipperary v Offaly tickets on sale now, please come out and support your team.
Tipperary haven’t played Offaly in a minor hurling final since 1987, when John Leahy became the first Mullinahone hurler to play for Tipp since Mick Cahill RIP did so 46 years previously.
There was no All Ireland medal for John Leahy that year. He had to wait until a double of senior and U21 medals in 1988.
