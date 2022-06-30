Tipperary TD announces emergency funding for accessibility works at Loughmore National School

Loughmore National School.
Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill, has announced emergency funding for accessibility works at Loughmore National School has been signed off by the Minister for education Norma Foley.
The funding will be provided for under the Emergency Works Scheme this summer.
Speaking on the announcement today, Mr Cahill said:
“I am very pleased to confirm that Minister Norma Foley has signed off on funding for Loughmore NS that will allow for essential emergency works to upgrade accessibility and circulation to the existing school for a students with additional accessibility needs.
“This funding is being provided under the Emergency Works Scheme within the Department of Education and will make the school more accessible for students from September 2022.
“I would like to acknowledge the work of school principal Angela Dunne and school management on this successful application, and I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for their continued support of Tipperary-based applications," said Mr Cahill.
