Hoping for Golden sunshine for rescheduled Tipperary Field Evening this Friday!

Golden/Kilfeacle hope to run their rescheduled field evening this Friday evening at 5pm weather permitting. A bit of Golden sunshine would be appreciated.
Fingers crossed for Field Evening on Friday
Unfortunately we had to cancel our field evening last week due to poor weather conditions. We hope to run it this Friday evening at 5pm weather permitting.
We will have a huge timber auction on the night. We have had 62 trailers from people in the parish for past two weeks so hopefully on Friday that will all be sold.
Plus other sideshows such as Dog Show, Bottle Bank, Dunk Tank, Golf, Cake Sale, Coffee booth, and the Shop.
Don't forget Nellie’s huge raffle on the day for such prizes as a weekend away, lunch for four in the Cashel Palace Hotel, a monster hamper from the Gala shop in Golden, and another monster hamper from Supervalue. This are just some of the prizes on offer.
Tickets available at three for €5.
