South Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-finals are on this weekend

Killenaule's Michael Doyle, pictured with Seamus Mullins, chairman of the south Tipperary GAA Board, was man of the match in last year's south senior hurling championship final against Mullinahone
Both south Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-finals are down for decision this weekend.
On Friday evening, July 1, St Mary's Clonmel and Carrick Swan will meet in Ardfinnan at 7.30.
Then on Saturday evening, July 2, holders Killenaule and Mullinahone will meet in a repeat of last year's final, which The Robins won by 1-20 to 2-14 to claim their 23rd south senior title.
This one throws in at Páirc na nEalaí, Carrick-on-Suir, at 7pm.
It's understood that the final will be played the following weekend, although this has yet to be confirmed.
