Two Tipperary Schools Granted DEIS Status following Appeal

Cashel - St John the Baptist School
There was some good news today for two Tipperary Schools who have successfully appealed the decision not to grant them DEIS Status.
Both Naomh Padraig Senior at Newtown, Drangan and St John the Baptist Boys School at Old Road, Cashel have now both been granted DEIS status.
"I am delighted to hear this news," says Deputy Lowry TD. "Both schools fit the criteria laid down for DEIS status and I made this point very clear on their behalf. This is welcome news for the Management and staff at the schools and, even more so at this time, for the parents and pupils at the school."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.