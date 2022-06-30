Tipperary preschool closes after 26 incredible and invaluable years of service

File Photo: Woodberry Preschool, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt closed for the final time last week.
Over Quarter of a Century of Care
After 26 years of invaluable service the to local communities, Kathleen from Woodberry Preschool, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt closed her school books for the final time last week.
Kathleen’s preschool was like a home from home for countless children over the years.
As a token of appreciation to Kathleen and her sister Mary who assisted her for the past seven years, the parents of past and present children gave a special gift.
The teachers from Burncourt National School presented bouquets of flowers, past preschoolers dropped in and social media saw many messages of gratitude and appreciation.
All wish Kathleen and Mary the best in this new chapter in their lives and want them to know how grateful all are for the love, care and guidance they have given the children of the area over the years.
