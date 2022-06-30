Search

30 Jun 2022

FIXTURES: Club action enters semi-final fare this weekend

FIXTURES: Club action enters semi-final fare this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

03-07-2022 (Sun)

Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final

Tipperary V Offaly in UPMC Nowlan Park 1.30

North Tipperary

01-07-2022 (Fr)

Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Borrisokane V Shannon Rovers in Puckane 7.30

02-07-2022 (Sat)

Savvy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Burgess V Portroe in Nenagh 4.30

Roscrea V Silvermines in Cloughjordan 5.15

Hi B Restaurant/Bar Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Kiladangan V Toomevara in Nenagh 6.30

Nenagh Éire Óg V Templederry Kenyons in Cloughjordan 7.15

03-07-2022 (Sun)

Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Lorrha V Moneygall in Roscrea 7.00

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Hurling Championship

Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og V Loughmore Castleiney in Outside Field, Thurles 7.00

01-07-2022 (Fri)

Thurles Credit Union JBH Championship

Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Moycarkey-Borris, Gortnahoe 19:45 

Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels, Outside Field Thurles 19:45

Knock V Clonakenny, Clonmore 19:45,

Holycross/Ballycahill V Moyne/Templetuohy, Holycross

Centenary Agri Mid SHC

In Boherlahan Drom-Inch V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00,

02-07-2022 (Sat)

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross 7.00

Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Templetuohy, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Clonakenny 19:30

03-07-2022 (Sun)

Thurles Credit Union JBH Championship

Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels in Outside Field, Thurles 7.00

Templemore, JK Brackens V Drom-Inch 19:00

Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Littleton, Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Sarsfields 19:3

South Tipperary

01-07-2022 (Fri)

Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

St Mary’s V Carrick Swans in Ardfinnan 7.30

JBH League

St Patricks V Mullinahone in Cloneen 7.45

02-07-2022 (Sat)

JAH Championship

Fethard V Clonmel Óg in Monroe 7.00

JBH League

Ballybacon Grange V Cahir in Goatenbridge 7.00

CLCG Bal tha Pirn, Skeheenarinky V Clerihan 19:00,

South Tipp Senior Hurling Championship

In Pairc na nEala, Carrick, Mullinahone V Killenaule 19:00,

04-07-2022 (Mon)

JAH Championship

Father Sheehys V St Marys in Goatenbridge 7.45

Ballylooby Castlegrace V Killenaule in Davin Park, Carrick 7.45

Cloneen, Ballingarry V Carrick Swan 19:45,

West Tipperary

30-06-2022 (Thu)

Senior Football Championship Final

Rockwell Rovers V Arravale Rovers in Annacarty 7.30

JAF Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Solohead in Pairc Clocaim Dundrum 7.45

01-07-2022 (Fri)

JAF Championship

Emly V Arravale Rovers in Emly 7.45

02-07-2022 (Sat)

Intermediate Football Final

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden Kilfeacle in New Inn 7.45

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media