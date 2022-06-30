Gardaí investigate theft of lawnmower and strimmer from shed in Clonmel area

Clonmel Garda Station
Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the burglars who stole a ride-on lawnmower and strimmer from a shed on the grounds of a house at Mountain Road, Clonmel last week.
The burglary occurred between Sunday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 21.
Anyone with information that may assist gardaí investigating this crime or who is offered a ride-on lawnmower or strimmer for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.