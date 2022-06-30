Monthly Music Seisiún in Cashel's Brú Ború on July 1

Craobh Caiseal Mumhan monthly music seisiún in the Brú Ború Teach Ceoil on Friday, July 1 from 7.30pm.
We encourage musicians of all ages and abilities to come and partake in this fun night of music and song. All are welcome and admission is free.
Beginners 7.30pm
Intermediate 8pm
Advanced 9pm
