Tipperary musician's scholarship will culminate with live concert performance in California

A Clonmel woman is one of three Tipperary people who have been nominated for prestigious Fulbright Awards to the United States.

Edel Meade from Lisronagh is joined by Sophie Ní Riain from Carrick-on-Suir and Conor Hammersley from Clonoulty.

Edel Meade is a vocalist, composer, songwriter, performing artiste, recording artist and educator from Clonmel.

An original artiste working in the field of jazz, folk and contemporary music, her Fulbright Creative Ireland Professional Fellowship Award research will explore the intersection between jazz and traditional music and song from Ireland.

Her award will culminate in a world premiere live concert performance in collaboration with Bay Area musicians at the California Jazz Conservatory in June 2023.

Edel is a recipient of the Fulbright Ireland Mary McPartlan Fund.

The Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dublin, Alexandra McKnight, on behalf of US Ambassador to Ireland, Clare Cronin, announced the 40 Fulbright Irish awardees for 2022-2023.

Recipients were presented with their awards at a ceremony in Iveagh House.

The Fulbright Programme has served to strengthen international relations for 75 years. The Fulbright Commission in Ireland’s vision of inspiring minds to create a global culture of understanding is more important than ever in today’s increasingly polarised world.

This year’s Irish awardees will undertake research, teaching and study in the USA spanning many disciplines. They will address pressing societal issues, engage with US society, and share their knowledge when they return home.