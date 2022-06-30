Search

01 Jul 2022

Huge welcome for new 24-hour ATM service at Templemore Credit Union

'Having 24-hour access to cash is an expectation in today’s world by both local residents and visitors to the town' - Moran

Templemore Credit Union

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Having lost their Banking services in Templemore in recent years, there is some welcome relief for people living in and around Templemore this with news that the new 24-Hour ATM at the local Credit Union will be operational this week.


“People depend on access to money through ATM outlets outside of normal business hours and local people have been deprived of this convenience,” says Lowry Team Councillor Eddie Moran.


While the full range of services offered directly by the Banks are no longer available in many locations across the country, the service missed most by many local people was the ATM machine.


“Having 24-hour access to cash is an expectation in today’s world by both local residents and visitors to the town.


“I welcome this initiative by the local Credit Union to make this facility available for the future,” said Cllr Moran.


Meanwhile, Councillor Moran has called for speed ramps and traffic calming measures to be introduced outside the boys schools in Templemore as soon as possible.


This, he said, is a very busy part of the town and he pointed out that many other parts of Tipperary are able to install speed ramps in problematic areas, so they should be able to do the same in Templemore.


“I would like this to happen as soon as possible,” said Councillor Moran who also called for disabled parking on Bank Street.

