WOW: This lakeside dream house in Dromineer is on sale for just under €700,000

Tomona,Dromineer
Tomona, Dromineer is on sale for €699,500.
It is described as private and serene, with a beautiful view of Lough Derg.
The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Outside it has mature trees, lawns and a large garage.
On the property is a large private harbour.
Tomona is located six kilometres from Ballycommon and 11km from Nenagh.
The property listed by Sherry FitzGerald Talbot
