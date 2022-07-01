English Derby winner will be paraded at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium

English Greyhound Derby winner Romeo Magico will be paraded at Sunday night's meeting at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium
Patrons attending Clonmel Greyhound Stadium this Sunday evening are in for a treat when Romeo Magico, this year's English Derby champion, will be paraded at the track by the Holland family.
The dog is no stranger to Clonmel, as this is where it all began for him, having been schooled and trialed at the riverside track.
After many years contesting finals, Graham Holland and his family from Golden won their first-ever English Derby at Towcester last weekend, and they are all wished continued success in the future.
People are requested to come along to the Clonmel track on Sunday night and show their appreciation and support for the greyhound and trainer on such a wonderful achievement.
#ThisRunsDeep #GoGreyhoundRacing
#riversidekennels #romeomagico
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.