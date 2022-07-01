Slievenamon Road Car Park barrier in Thurles - calls for patience

Templemore Thurles Municipal District Administrator Sharon Scully has appealed for patience from elected members and from members of the public as the teething problems for the Slievenamon Road car parking barrier in Thurles are sorted out.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the District Council and said that there is great frustration over the workings of the barrier, while Cllr Jim Ryan agreed and said that the system needs to be reviewed.

Sharon Scully said that the barrier is being watched closely and added that there have been user issues as well as issues with the working of it. There were also calls for a fifteen minute grace period rather than just ten minutes.



Meanwhile, Cllr Jim Ryan called for a disabled parking space to be installed at the Thomand Road end of the car park as the nearest one is in Liberty Square and that is just too far away.

However, there is an issue with this as there is no a apparent mechanism for allowing free parking in the car park when a barrier is in use. This is to be looked into further, he was informed.