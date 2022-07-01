A wonderful family day out in store at Clonmel Agricultural Show

Clonmel Show returns on Sunday next July 3. It will be held in Powerstown Park racecourse by kind permission of the racecourse management.

The day promises to be like no other as the show organisers try to organise that very special day out for all the family.

Admission charges remain unchanged, as they have since 2000, at €10 for adults, children under 12 free with concessions for students and OAP.

Family tickets will cost €25. Most of the admission charges will be donated to local charities after the show, so you get admission to a great show and make a contribution to local charities all in the one transaction. So, you can have a great family day out whilst also helping some local worthy causes.

The unique Clonmel Show donkey derby will be one of the prime attractions with many new riders coming forward to test their skills against the obstinate asses, who have a will of their own.

Rachel Blackmore, who has given so many people such thrills over the past two N.H. seasons competed in the donkey derby before her rise to fame and that experience may well have helped her achieve great things.

DONKEY DERBY

Once again, the donkeys will start from stalls, jump a number of fences including the renowned Beecher’s Brook with the first five in each of two heats competing in the grand final for the much sought after crown of champion Donkey Derby rider for 2022.

Over the years the donkey derby has featured nuns, champion jockeys, TDs, county councillors and Senators, A Rose of Tralee, Miley from Glenroe, a Curragh Derby winning jockey {the day after his win}, a lady from France whose mother was from the Philippines and her father from Australia, neither place noted for donkey riders.

The question each year is always who will be risking their ass on a donkey this year – all will be revealed on Sunday at 5.0pm

There is €500 in vouchers and cash for the best dressed ladies’ competition. Entries will be taken from 2.0 until 3pm and the awards will be handed out at 4.30pm

This has always been a hotly contested competition amongst the many beautifully attired ladies, who dress up specially for the occasion

The live music of Gina and the Champions will be a special attraction for many when they play from 1.30pm untill 4.30pm in front of the club stand.

For the younger folk there will be a children’s corner {in the parade ring} featuring artists from Junction, carnival amusements and live farm animals.

PET SHOW

There will also be puppet shows, a pet show at 3pm with prizes for all – all dogs must be kept on their leads and the bigger dogs must wear their muzzles.

The food village will feature stalls selling all that best in local and continental cuisine. There will be a covered seating area and music with which to enjoy this delightful tasty food out of doors

The Alpacas, those lovely woolly animals that originated in South America, will be on show, some of whom will have been shorn of their heavy woolly coats.

The Clonmel Twae Kwon Do club will put on demonstrations of their martial arts on the lawn from 12 noon until 3pm, whilst the Clonmel Cricket club will demonstrate their game during the afternoon in the donkey derby Arena

The local Gardai will combine forces with other first responders to put on practical demonstrations which are aimed at reducing accidents in the home, on the road, while swimming and even mountain climbing. The Garda dog unit will be present and farm safety demonstrations will be presented.

TRADE STANDS

Over 100 trade stands are booked in with everything from strawberries to high horse powered tractors, for cars to paintings, from honey to face creams, from financial advice to insurance promotions amongst the multiple items that they will be promoting or selling.

Under the grandstand will be found the superb display of model farm and quarry machinery, cars, trucks, military vehicles, and soldiers. This is a display not to be missed, even if it is a little hard to locate Macra na Feirme will be organising a special farm tasks competition amongst its members. This will involve tests of skills in fencing, building and driving amongst many tests for its competitors.

There will also be competition for tractor driving and farm skills with prizes for the winners on the day.

The dog agility tests will bce judged in a new location beyond the hare run. This has always proved to be a great attraction

In the stewards rooms, near the parade ring, will be the handcrafts, home baking and preserves show with special classes for children in baking crafts and Lego. Mary Cahill is the main organiser in this section.

FLOWER SHOW

The flower show marquee will house the flower, vegetable, and decorative classes along with classes for novices, photography, and children. This section is once again ably organised by Mildred Stoke.

A display of working vintage machinery will on view on the north side of the grounds

CLASSES

The showgrounds will open to the public at 9 am on Sunday, at which time judging of the various classes will begin

HORSES and PONIES

There are 56 horse and pony classes listed in the schedule to be judged in six rings and an arena. They will compete for a prize fund of €22,500 .

This has been almost doubled since the last show in 2019. The Coolmore Thoroughbred Brood Mare and Foal classes alone command a prize fund of €4,500, which is amongst the best prizes available at an Irish show this year.

These thoroughbred classes are down to be judged at 1.30pm and the Dr Michael Magnier perpetual trophy will be awarded to the owner of the winning brood mare.

There are classes for ridden hunters, cobs, coloured and rescued horses, retired racehorses, young led horse and brood mares also for hunter, ridden and led ponies. Judging will continue into the mid-afternoon.

Show Jumping

Twenty-one classes will be jumped off in four arenas commencing at 10 am. There is a prize fund of €12,500 to cover this section with the Red Mills Munster Grand Prix worth €5,000 alone.

Most of Munster top show jumpers will be competing in Clonmel this weekend. There are competitions for all grades of rider from the professionals to the amateur or beginner

CATTLE

Judging of the 49 cattle classes will begin at 11.30am, with a prize fund of €18,000 to be competed for. Breeds featured will be friesians and shorthorns in the dairy section, with herefords, simmentals, belgian blues, limousins, charolais and angus in the beef breeds. There are also classes for non-pedigree cattle, young handlers, and a champion pair of male or female beef animals.

SheepSheep show a big increase in both classes and breeds represented at this year’s show with over 90 classes competing for €13,200, with judging beginning at 11.30am. There will be a number of new breeds showing for the first time. These include the Hampshire – Downs, with their All-Ireland championships, the dutch spotted and dassenkop / Badgeface Texels, both of which are exotic hobby breeds.The following breeds will be judged at this year’s show scottish blackfaces rouge de l’quest, zwartble, beltex, jacob, llyen, texel, suffolk, vedeen and charollais.There are also classes for young handlers and pet lambsThere will be 7 goat classes along with 15 poultry and egg classesA special aero display, featuring flying aerobatics will be the final act to close the show on Sunday evening.CHARITYClonmel Show is a registered charity committed to running an annual show, funding educational bursaries, providing enterprise seed start-up capital and contributing to local charities.More than 250 volunteers organise and run the annual show. It is directed by a management committee of 24 under the current joint chairmanship of Patrick O’ Donnell and Michael Mulcahy. Sheila Quinn has been the super-efficient secretary who has guided the show successfully for many years. This year Margaret Widger Swanton has joined Sheila as assistant secretary.CAR PARKINGFree overflow car parking available in Gurtnafleur with mini bus service direct to & returning from the turnstyles"