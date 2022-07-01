Addressing crucial social issues in Tipperary by using a shared network

For the first time, social enterprises in Tipperary, Limerick and Mayo have joined forces to learn, network and share development best practice.

Cooperating to Succeed is a unique programme providing access to a one-stop shop of subject matter expertise.

Through shared learning events, social enterprises from around the country explore future trends and innovative ways to addressing social issues and new ways of thinking about the way we live.

One such event took place in Cahir House Hotel on Thursday June 2 when 70 delegates from Tipperary, Limerick, Mayo and other parts of Ireland, participated in a conference which was titled Social Inclusion - The Core Building Block of Social Enterprise Development.

The conference was hosted by South Tipperary Development Company and was opened by the Chair of the Company, Simon Ryan.

In welcoming the delegates Simon referred to the vision of the company supporting social enterprise.

“We are fortunate to have a thriving social enterprise sector in Tipperary. The range of issues they address are very great and today we have organisations working in the areas of culture, sport, ecotourism, environmental protection and security to name just a few. Others provide essential services for older people, those with disabilities, carers and people living on the margins. This is also an opportunity to come together and learn from each other's experience,” said Mr. Ryan.

The company C.E.O. Isabel Cambie also addressed the delegates and outlined how the project has been supporting social enterprises.

“For the past year the Cooperating to Succeed project has been supporting social enterprises on 3 levels; Working directly with 30 enterprises with each board / staff group receiving 56 hours of specialised training, 12 online training modules which were open to all social enterprises and 4 shared learning and networking events of which this is the third,” she said.

Among those attending were Theresia Guschlbauer of Clonmel Applefest.

“This is a great opportunity for me to meet lots of people and to showcase how focussing on the apple as a theme could inspire a food nature festival. . We are reaching out to those who are marginalised and don't feel part of the community and festivals are one way 'incomers' can connect to a place by sharing common interests and by making chance encounters. Arts projects such as ours can do so much to help social inclusion,” said Theresia.

Fiona O’Neill from Mullinahone is behind Ireland's first initiative to help family carers find part time employment alongside their commitments to caring.



“One in 8 people in Ireland aged over 15 are family carers. . The 15 Hour Jobs Ireland initiative which I started last year is specifically aimed at helping family carers find employment. As a carer myself I am lucky to have found a 15 hour job that fits around my families needs so I want to assist other carers that are in a similar position. For many it isn't possible to work full time, so securing part time employment is not only about supporting and building the monetary financial resilience of a Family Carer but giving financial resilience psychologically, socially and emotionally. We at Jobs for Family Carers give Family Carers a voice, whilst offering opportunities and support that they might not have had available to them previously,” said Fiona.

One of the other projects showcased was the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town. The Manager of the Centre, Conor White, said that the centre is committed to providing leisure facilities in a safe and professional environment to the people of Tipperary Town and surrounding areas.

"Sport is for all sectors and all sections of the community and for all ability levels. The centre has been a focal part of the Tipperary community for the past 35 years and I want to ensure that we can tailor our services to those of every ability and from every community along with those who have recently arrived in the area. Our door is open to everyone and we offer a range of facilities and services at affordable rates. We are here to help every step of the wa,” said Conor.During the day Fiona Crotty, Community and Economic Development Officer with Tipperary County Council launched a Toolkit for the Sustainable Management of Community Facilities.