01 Jul 2022

Music trail set to be a popular feature of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

Crow Black Chicken will feature at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

01 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is kicking off its 21st anniversary edition this week, and welcome news for music lovers is the Bulmers Clonmel Originals Music Trail which sees live music by some of Clonmel’s fantastic musicians every single night of the festival.
Working with local bars that support music year-round like Gleeson’s, Baker’s, The Coachman and more, the Bulmers Music Trail will promote free live music to support the night-time economy and get people into that festival feeling.
“We’re delighted that Bulmers, a brand that people worldwide associate with Clonmel, is pairing up with us to give some great nights out for everyone in Clonme,” says Cliona Maher, Junction’s Festival Director since 2019.
“One of the festival’s main objectives is to provide a platform for local talent, and we’re so lucky in Clonmel to have a great community of musicians and such fabulous live music. We hope that people turn off the TV, get off the couch and get back to going out,” she said.
From festival favourites CLE, formed by Eamon O’Malley and John O’Dwyer for the 2019 festival, to musicians like singer/songwriter Ruairi de Leastar who has performed often at the festival, there’s something for everyone.
The festival finale will take place at Lily’s Lane, the new outdoor venue at the back of Hearn’s Hotel on Parnell Street.
Headlining a great local line-up are Crow Black Chicken in what promises to be a rousing end to ten days of the best of arts and entertainment in music, theatre, dance, circus, visual arts and more.
Young and old will enjoy the Festival Fun Day on Saturday July 2. UpRoar Rock Chorus will kick off the day with a 2pm performance and there will be street theatre shows with Cikada Circus and SWARM running throughout the day until early evening.
All events are free and Junction are very grateful to local employers Abbott for supporting the Junction Courtyard events throughout the festival, with free family arts and crafts and storytelling weekdays at 3pm at the barracks.
POP-UP CINEMA
With a pop-up cinema of short films in Showgrounds, as well as a gallery of participation projects, Junction Festival continues to find innovative ways to use space around town.
One of the main festival events, of course, is Everything Must GO!, the show taking place in the former supermarket at Market Place.
Running through both weekends of the festival, this will be a great night out for anyone who worked – or shopped – there in the past.
“It’s a fantastic feeling to be bringing life back to what has become quite a desolate part of town,” said Cliona Maher.
“I’m sure when they closed the doors on the supermarket in January 2016, no-one thought that the next time the public came in would be for a theatre show,”observed Cliona.
Explaining that it’s not a typical show – “you don’t sit down and watch the actors on stage” – the cast of 30 has been rehearsing hard to be ready for opening night on Friday July 1.
With performers from Clonmel Theatre Guild, St Mary’s Choral Society, Stagecraft Youth Theatre and Callan’s Equinox Theatre, the mixture of professional with community performers, including some first-timers, brings a cross-section of Clonmel to the stage.

Being very grateful to Clonmel Credit Union for supporting the show, they hope that everyone enjoys what the team has created.
But the festival hub continues to be the Junction Festival Dome, which is sited at Kickham Barrack’s parade grounds.
“We worked there for the outdoor musical Hunchback of Notre Dame last year, and decided that we love the space,” said Cliona. “Waterford Spraoi’s PRISM came in April and we’re really happy to put the Dome up here.” said the festival director.
All festival information and the programme is available from the box office at 3 Parnell St, or online at www.junctionfestival.com

