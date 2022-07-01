Official opening of O’B Autos services in Templemore

The official opening of O'B Auto's Servicing and Tyre centre took place on Saturday evening last.

Located at Unit 2, Borrisbeg, Roscrea Road, Templemore (Formerly Fahy and Ryan), this begins an exciting new venture for brothers Daniel and Paul O'Brien.



At O’B Auto's customers can avail of Full Vehicle Servicing of all makes and brands, pre NCT and DOE checks, with the new Tyre Centre stocking a range of premium and mid-range tyres to suit all budgets .

O’B Autos boasts a state of the art Cemb four-wheel 3D tracking system which allows the tracking of cars, vans, jeeps to manufacturers’ specifications, thereby allowing better handling on the road and making sure you get the most out of your tyres.

Daniel's wealth of experience in the garage industry will bring a new line of business to the people of Templemore and the surrounding areas alongside existing staff member David Taylor who, with 24 years experience, also brings vast knowledge and experience.



A great crowd gathered for the grand opening last Saturday evening where a fond farewell was bid to Martin Fahy and Sean Ryan on their retirement.



To contact the team you can phone on 0504 31102 or email us at info@obautos.ie. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.