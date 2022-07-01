Search

01 Jul 2022

Cahir bus heading for Kilkenny in support of Tipperary star minor Tom

Reporter

01 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

News@nationalist.ie

A bus will depart Cahir this Sunday July 3 for the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final in Nowlan Park full of enthusiastic Cahir GAA Club Juvenile players and parents to support Tom Delaney in the final.
This is a great occasion for Tom, his family and the Cahir Club, to have one of our young players play such an important role in a minor All Ireland hurling Final.

Tom was man of the match in the semi final and we will all be there in Kilkenny on Sunday to support Tom and the Tipperary team.
We wish the best of luck to Tom from everyone in Cahir.

