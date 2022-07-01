Ed Devane for South Tipp Arts Centre in Clonmel

An interactive installation by artist Ed Devane - in partnership with CJAF ‘22 is taking place at the South Tipperary Arts Centre at 10am - 5pm Monday to Saturday during the month of July.
This event is free.
The installation will consist of two new sound sculptures that will interact with visitors through mechanical and electronic means as well as collaborative approaches, to create sequences of musical sounds.
Ed Devane is a sound artist and instrument designer based in Donegal. Beginning his creative career as an electronic music producer, his work has broadened over the years to include interactive installation, electronic instrument design, community projects and workshop facilitation relating to music and sound. Much of the inspiration behind his installation work is to use technology and instrument building to encourage creative encounters and collaborations between participants.
Saturday, July 2 next, from 11-1pm, there will an Instrument building workshop for families where Ed will demonstrate how everyday materials can be turned into a variety of simple instruments
