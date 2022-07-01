Tipperary club action to be streamed this weekend

All games in this weekends North Senior, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate championships are being streamed this weekend.
The footage is being provided by ClubberTV, starting with tonight's clash of Borrisokane and Shannon Rovers in the first Intermediate semi-final.
While on Saturday, both North Senior semi-finals featuring Toomevara against Kiladangan, along with Nenagh Éire Óg facing Templederry Kenyons will be shown.
Premier Intermediate semi-finals sees the ties between Burgess and Portroe, along with the clash of Silvermines and Roscrea in an action packed Saturday.
Only one game takes place on Sunday, with the final Intermediate semi-final between Moneygall and Lorrha taking place in Roscrea.
See full fixtures in the attached article below
Sunday evenings North Intermediate Semi Final between @MoneygallGAA and @LorrhaGAA has been added to the list of games that will streamed this weekend on https://t.co/No3FTcfJHh. Please see details below pic.twitter.com/VDYpuon1ZT— North Tipperary GAA (@NorthTippGAA) June 30, 2022
