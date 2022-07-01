Big splash of parish winners at Tipperary swimming finals

County Community Games chairman Micheal Maher presents the Eimear Hayes Memorial Cup to the winners, Powerstown/Lisronagh for the best overall area.
Results of Communtiy Games County Finals of Swimming held in Thurles Pool, Saturday, June 18.
Freestyle Boys U8 1. JJ Skehan, Killenaule/ Moyglass, 2 Zach O’Brien, Fethard/Killusty.
Freestyle Girls U10 1. Aoibhean Rice, Ballingarry, 2. Emma Barett, Mullinahone.
Freestyle Boys U10 1. Eoin Reddy, Newport, 2. Charlie Keogh Thurles, Dylan Delahunty, Moycarkey-Borris.
Freestyle Girls U12 1. Roisin Ryan, Holycross, 2 Abaigh Lanphier,
Moycarkey-Boris, 3 Kaeley Sheehy, Ballinahinch/Kiloscully.
Freestyle Boys U12 1.Eoin Ryan, Ballinahinch/Kiloscully, 2. Rory O’Brien,
Fethard/Killusty, 3. Jamie Skehan, Killenaule/Moyglass
Freestyle Girls U14 1. Amy O’Keeffe, Ss Peter & Pauls, 2. Elaine Moynihan, Ss Peter & Paul’s, 3. Emma O’Meara, Holycross Ballycahill.
Freestyle Boys U14 1. Michael Fisher, Thurles.
Freestyle Girls U16 1 Eimear Duggan, Holycross.
Freestyle Boys U16 1 Gerard Duggan, Holycross.
Backstroke Girls U10 1 Ella Tierney, Mullinahone.
Backstroke Boys U10 1 Cian Trehy, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Backstroke Girls U12 1 Lauren Trehy, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Backstroke Boys U12 1 Toby Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Killian Fitzgerald, Killenaule/ Moyglass, 3 Conor Mahony, Thurles.
Backstroke Girls U14 1 Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town, 2 Sarah Stafford, New Inn.
Backstroke Boys U14 1 Jamie Browne, Killenaule Moyglass, Kevin Reddy
Newport.
Backstroke Girls U16 1 Jenna Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Breaststroke Girls U12 1 Maisie Coffey Jones, Newport.
Breaststroke Boys U12 1 Gerry Moynihan, Ss Peter & Paul’s, Clonmel.
Breaststroke Girls U14 1 Abi Power, Boherlahan Dualla, Sarah Whelan,
Powerstown Lisronagh, Lauren O’Keefe, Ss Peter & Paul’s, Clonmel.
Breaststroke Boys U14 1 Sean Carrig, Newport, 2 Seán Trehy, Powerstown/Lisronagh.
Breaststroke Girls U16 1 Eibhlis Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Anna Hickman, Thurles.
Breaststroke Boys U16 1 Killian Whelan, Powerstown Lisronagh .
Butterfly Girls U16 1, Eimear Barry, Moycarkey Borris.
Butterfly Boys U16. 1 Garry Hanrahan, Cahir, 2 Sean Hayes, New Inn.
GOLDEN GIRL: Girls U12 Breaststroke: Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town won her fourth consecutive gold medal in the U12 breaststroke event
EIMEAR HAYES MEMORIAL CUP
Powerstown Lisronagh once again won the Eimear Hayes Memorial Cup for the best overall area. The late Mrs Hayes from Tipperary Town had a huge involvement with swimming over the years. It is nice to see her daughter Eleanor McCahill, assistant county treasurer keeping up the family tradition. Well done to all competitors.
Congratulations to all winners who will now represent County Tipperary at the National Finals in University of Limerick on the weekend of September 24/25; something for all of the swimmers to aim towards and look forward to over the summer holidays
Many thanks to Thurles for use of their excellent facilities and the judges and volunteers who contributed to the success of the finals.
