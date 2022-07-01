Search

01 Jul 2022

Tipperary woman is Washington-bound to teach the Irish language

Sophie Ní Riain receives Fulbright Award to the United States

Sophie Ni Riain

Sophie Ní Riain from Carrick-on-Suir was presented with her Fulbright award at a ceremony held in Iveagh House in Dublin

Sophie Ní Riain from Carrick-on-Suir is one of three Tipperary people chosen for prestigious Fulbright Awards to the United States.

Sophie holds a BA in Irish and English from University of Limerick and is currently completing a Masters in Irish there, where she tutors Irish to undergraduate students.
She teaches in Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire and tutors Irish language classes at a variety of levels to adults.
Her undergraduate thesis focused on language shift in the 18th century. Her MA research thesis focuses on satire in Early Modern Irish.

She plays camogie with her local GAA club.
As a Fulbright FLTA, Sophie will teach the Irish language and take classes at the Catholic University of America, Washington DC.

The Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dublin, Alexandra McKnight, on behalf of US Ambassador to Ireland, Clare Cronin, announced the 40 Fulbright Irish awardees for 2022-2023.
Recipients were presented with their awards at a ceremony in Iveagh House in Dublin.
The Fulbright Programme has served to strengthen international relations for 75 years.

The Fulbright Commission in Ireland’s vision of inspiring minds to create a global culture of understanding is more important than ever in today’s increasingly polarised world.
This year’s Irish awardees will undertake research, teaching and study in the USA spanning many disciplines. They will address pressing societal issues, engage with US society, and share their knowledge when they return home.

