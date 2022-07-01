Search

02 Jul 2022

Drom Inch see off Moycarkey Borris to make it to the mid Tipperary senior hurling final

The game was played in Boherlahan this evening

Seamus Callanan

Seamus Callanan was in action this evening for Drom-Inch as they saw off Moycarkey Borris in the mid Tipperary SHC semi-final

Reporter:

News reporter

01 Jul 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Drom Inch 1-20

Moycarkey Borris 1-16

Drom-Inch are through to the Centenary Agri mid Tipperary senior hurling final following a hard fought victory over Moycarkey Borris at Boherlahan this evening.

Difficult underfoot conditions and heavy rain made for testing challenges for the players in a game in which Drom-Inch led all the way having the taken the initiative from an early stage.

They were 0-13 to 0-7 in front at the interval  having raced into an initial 0-9 to 0-3 advantage. And, with centre back Podge Campion a tower of strength for them, they never looked like losing the advantage - Seamus Callanan and Kieran MOrris trading scores from placed balls throughout.

A Tommy Nolan goal for them Drom-Inch six minutes after the break helped them to a 1-13 to 0-8 lead, but even at that they could not fully close out the deal. Moycarkey Borris showed great resilience and spirit and kept coming back at them. They could have had the lead cut  on a number of occasions with two 21 yard frees beaten away when goal attemps were selected.

The goal did eventually come for them in injury time through midfielder Kieran Cummins, but it was too little too late and Drom-Inch saw off the challenge to emerge victorious.

Apart from Campion who was outstanding for Drom-Inch, Mickey Collins, John Campion and Tommy Nolan were also to the fore while for Moycakey Borris, Kieran Morris, who hit 0-7, Rory Ryan, Tom Ryan and Niall Heffernan were best.

The second semi-final will be played in Holycross tomorrow evening (Saturday) between JK Brackens and Upperchurch Drombane.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media