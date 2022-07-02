Make and Chat: Meet Loretta, the Quilting Expert in Nenagh

Time: Thursday July 7, 11am – 1pm – Free Drop in Session – No Booking Required
During July Nenagh Arts Centre will be exhibiting the work of textile artist, Loretta O’Brien, in her latest exhibition of patchwork quilts, Kandinsky, Triangles and Thread.
In this Make and Chat session Loretta will be on hand to talk about her work and share her expertise in textile techniques.
Knitting and stitching expertise will also be on hand if you are a beginner, with basic materials to start you off provided. Bring along your latest creation or whatever you’re working on and join us for a cuppa and some communal craft time.
