Everyone's got green thumbs at Kilcommon National School

Our new Wildflower Garden sign, kindly donated to us by our caretaker Mary Hayes. We created a wildflower patch in our school as part of our green flag for biodiversity
Pictured is our 6th Class having completed the Pilgrim Loop Walk for the final time with Kilcommon National School.
left to right Aoibhe Gilmartin, Poppy Salter, Colm Hickey, Ciaran Canavan, Seanie Quinlan, Ciara Ryan, Emma O'Connell and Aimée Johnson.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.