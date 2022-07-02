Search

02 Jul 2022

Tipperary motorist who knocked down pedestrian at Roscrea crossing is fined

02 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

A motorist who knocked down a pedestrian at a pedestrian crossing in Roscrea has ben fined by Nenagh District Court.

Sylvia Hegarty of 37 Railway View, Roscrea, pleaded to careless driving at Main Street, Roscrea, on November 19, 2020.

The court heard that an elderly person was using the crossing when they were hit by Ms Hegarty.

Ms Hegarty’s solicitor, Liz McKeever, described the incident as an “unfortunate accident”.

She said Ms Hegarty had been stopped but the car moved forward.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath described the incident as “an error of judgment at the lower end of the scale” and fined Ms Hegarty €200.

