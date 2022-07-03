Well done to Thurles Golf Club's Junior Cup team who defeated Clonmel last Thursday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals

Full caption in the article
THURLES GOLF
TEAMS
Well done to our Junior Cup team who defeated Clonmel last Thursday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals where we will meet Co. Tipperary!
MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 23rd June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Liam Field (12) 42pts
2nd Anthony Quinn (38) 41pts
3rd Tony Sinnott (29) 40pts
4th Michael Cleary (13) 40pts
Gross Lar Ryan 36pts
Sunday 25th June – Dr. Spain Cup: 18 Hole Singles Stroke
1st Martin Quinn 66
2nd Gerard Horan 66
3rd Denis Maher 67
4th Seamus Ryan 68
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 22nd June: 5, 17, 19, 27
No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dip’s – Stella Ahearne and Matt Long €50 each
NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,300
You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)
You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
LADIES RESULTS
Tuesday 21st June – Singles Stroke (M) GOY
1st Betty Moore (43) 65 nett
2nd Catherine Mulcahy (43) 67 nett
3rd Maria Dempsey (23) 67nett
Best Gross Laura Ryan (2) 77 Gross
2’s Competition - Laura Ryan at 3rd at 5th and at 11th, Mairead Clohessy and Frances Treacy at 11th
9 Hole Singles S/F
1st Alice Regan (17) 19 pts
Sunday 26th June – Singles S/F
1st Maria Dempsey (23) 38 pts
UPCOMING COMPETITIONS
Sunday 3rd July - 18 Holes Singles S/F
Sunday 10th July - Lady Captain’s Prize (names should be entered on Entry Sheet in Ladies Locker Room)
Sunday July 12th - Play in Pink Team of 3 sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services
Pictured above: Thurles Golf Club cheque presentation of prizes for President’s Charity Day. L/R: Michael Nason CUH Charity, Declan Corcoran, Ned Commins, Mary Coman O’Neill President Thurles Golf Club, Cathal Barrett, Margaret Comerford, Jerry Stapleton
