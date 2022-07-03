Well done to Thurles Golf Club's Junior Cup team who defeated Clonmel last Thursday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals

THURLES GOLF



TEAMS

Well done to our Junior Cup team who defeated Clonmel last Thursday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals where we will meet Co. Tipperary!



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 23rd June – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Liam Field (12) 42pts

2nd Anthony Quinn (38) 41pts

3rd Tony Sinnott (29) 40pts

4th Michael Cleary (13) 40pts

Gross Lar Ryan 36pts

Sunday 25th June – Dr. Spain Cup: 18 Hole Singles Stroke

1st Martin Quinn 66

2nd Gerard Horan 66

3rd Denis Maher 67

4th Seamus Ryan 68

Gross Paul Byrne Jnr



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 22nd June: 5, 17, 19, 27

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dip’s – Stella Ahearne and Matt Long €50 each

NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,300

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



LADIES RESULTS

Tuesday 21st June – Singles Stroke (M) GOY

1st Betty Moore (43) 65 nett

2nd Catherine Mulcahy (43) 67 nett

3rd Maria Dempsey (23) 67nett

Best Gross Laura Ryan (2) 77 Gross

2’s Competition - Laura Ryan at 3rd at 5th and at 11th, Mairead Clohessy and Frances Treacy at 11th

9 Hole Singles S/F

1st Alice Regan (17) 19 pts

Sunday 26th June – Singles S/F

1st Maria Dempsey (23) 38 pts

UPCOMING COMPETITIONS

Sunday 3rd July - 18 Holes Singles S/F

Sunday 10th July - Lady Captain’s Prize (names should be entered on Entry Sheet in Ladies Locker Room)

Sunday July 12th - Play in Pink Team of 3 sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services

Pictured above: Thurles Golf Club cheque presentation of prizes for President’s Charity Day. L/R: Michael Nason CUH Charity, Declan Corcoran, Ned Commins, Mary Coman O’Neill President Thurles Golf Club, Cathal Barrett, Margaret Comerford, Jerry Stapleton