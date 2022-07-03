Community alert message for people in Premier County regarding individuals offering...

File photo
A local councillor has shared a community alert message for people in Tipperary.
Cllr Marie Murphy said: "Please be cautious regarding individuals currently calling offering power washing and painting services.
"Please report same to Cahir Garda Station. 052 7445630"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.