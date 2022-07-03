Tipp gardaí stopped vehicle for displaying discs for another vehicle and that's not all...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit carrying out patrols in Nenagh Town recently stopped this vehicle pictured above displaying discs for another vehicle.
A check on the Mobility App confirmed there was no insurance or tax on the vehicle and a subsequent check showed the driver was disqualified from driving.
The driver was arrested and charged to court and the vehicle was seized.
