Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 3

Norah SEYMOUR (née Conneely)

Castlebank, Ardnacrusha, Clare / Oughterard, Galway / Limerick / Tipperary

Formerly of Main Street, Oughterard, Co. Galway

Norah died peacefully in the exceptional care of Riverdale Nursing Home.

Cherished mother of Maura & Jim.

Predeceased by her best friend and husband Jim, her brothers Paddy & Sean, sister Pauline.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sisters Fidelis Rice (Dundalk) & Teresa O’Connell (Salthill), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening, 3rd July, from 2pm to 6pm

Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Monday, 4th July, for 11am Mass streamed live here. Funeral afterwards to Castletown Cemetery, Portroe, Co. Tipperary.

Family flowers only.

Mary Bridget McDonagh (née Cahill)

Kilmalogue, Cahir, Tipperary / Rathgormack, Waterford

Mary Bridget McDonagh, (Nee Cahill) Kilmalogue, Cahir, Co. Tipperary and formerly Shanakill, Rathgormack Co. Waterford 28th June 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Waterford.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sisters Josephine, Breda and Tina, brothers Ger, Pat, Bob and Joe, nephews, nieces, and her many friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19) on Monday (4th July) from 6pm to 8pm. Mary’s funeral cortege will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack on Tuesday at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Mary Keyes (née Murphy)

Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her devoted family. Mary, wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Marie, Sharon, Christine and Donna, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at home in Elm Park (eircode E91 R6W3) this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Monday morning to St.Oliver's Church for requiem mass on arrival at 11 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Tim Carew

Monour, Galbally, Tipperary

Tim Carew, Monour, Galbally, Co. Tipperary. June 30th 2022 in his 94th year. Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers John & Tom, sister Rita, brothers-in-law Rev. Canon Michael Fleming, Billy Sloane & Billy Fleming, sister-in-law Baby Carew. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (née Fleming, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry), his seven children Seán, Padráig, Tim, Aileesh (Dempsey, Ballyadams, Laois), Mike, Paul, & Brendan, daughters-in-law Maria, Martina, Marian, Anne & son-in-law PJ, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law May, Sr. de Lourdes (Nuala), Sr. Angela (Kay), Ita & Breda, grandchildren Anna, Freddy, Jonas, Maeve, Emer, Niall, Aideen, Christopher, Alice, Ciara, Conor, Shane, Leah, Áine, Úna, Tadhg, Liam, Róisín & Maria, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed here Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

''Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis''

Peg Hughes (née Slattery)

Ballyea, Ballina, Tipperary

Hughes (Nee Slattery), Peg, Ballyea, Ballina, Killaloe P.O., Co. Tipperary. June 30th 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of the late Noreen. Sadly missed by her loving sons Tom and Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, 3rd July, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Theresa Cahill (née Coyle)

Cooleens Close, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Theresa, wife of the late Paddy and grandmother to the late Owen, sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat and Bobby, daughter Mary, son-in-law David, grandchildren Derek, Damien, David and Pamela, sister-in-law Mary, nephew Owen and her niece Marisa, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary's requiem Mass will take place on Monday afternoon in Ss Peter & Paul's Church at 2 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Joe O'Connor

Marion Road, Templemore, Tipperary

Joe O’ Connor, CPL, Marion Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 1st of July 2022, peacefully after an illness very bravely borne, much beloved Granddad of the late Joshua. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen, Daughter Jennifer, son Liam, daughter in law Edel, son in law Lorcan, grandsons Shane and Jack, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, aunt in law, uncle in law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

May Joe’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore ,this Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private, please.

Moll Collins (née Parker)

Larchvale, Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sisters Jane and Bridget, nieces Patricia, Karen and Brigid.

Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, the Walshe and Foster families, her extended family and her good neighbours Bríd and Joe Treacy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing in Donovan's Funeral Home, Moneygall on Sunday from 6 oc.

Arriving at St. Joseph's Church Moneygall at 8 oc.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 oc with burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

Michael Butler

Moyne Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. Under the wonderful care of the staff Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick and St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Philip and Bridget, sister-in-law Nuala, brother-in-law Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Anna and Betty, brothers Philip, Martin and Dermot, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law, cousins, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 3rd July from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 4th July at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Sally Carew (née Quinn)

Limerick Junction, Tipperary

Carew (nee Quinn) Sally, (Limerick Junction, Tipperary) July 2nd 2022, suddenly at home. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her daughters Sarah Finnan and Theresa O’Dwyer, son Thomas, sons-in-law Tom and Philly, grandchildren Cassie, Cathal, Ronan, Ailish and Mya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, Monday evening, 4th July, from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.