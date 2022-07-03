Templemore Golf Club - Competition Results

Competition Results

June 26, 18 hole Stapleford. 1st. Michael Carey 43pts. 2nd. Jonathan Coleman 37pts. 3rd. Declan Russell 36pts. Next Week end 1st. 2nd. July. 18 hole stroke (goy) entry €10. Prizes sponsored by Ryan's Garage Borrisoleigh.



Social Mixed Scramble

Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

June 22. Many thanks to everyone for all the support shown at social mix “Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Day” Total funds raised was €1,105 more than we could have imagined.

A sincere thanks to all of you who supported this very worthy cause. Lady Captain Mary Hogan. Winners were; Claire Fitzpatrick, Shane Cashman, Pat Looby , 2nd. Margie Costigan, Patricia Ryan, Declan Kennedy.



Ladies Golf

June 21 18hole Stableford. 1st. Mary Ann Maher. 2nd. Kay Brennan. 3rd. Margaret Buckley.

Ladies Competitions

The Ladies are still involved in 3 interclub competitions. Results on 2, next week.

Juvenile lessons

Commence on Tuesday 12th. July at 10 am followed by Ladies lessons at 11 am.. Contact Pat O’Connell, 087 9205821.



50/50 Draw

Roll over to 2nd July. The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/



Seniors Results

June 23., We had 6 teams out on a lovely sunny morning for golf with good scoring all round. 1st 54 pts. Paudie Butler, Ollie Murray, Paschal Whelan, Christy O Rourke. 2nd. 53 pts. on a count back, Bernie O Rourke, Seanie Gleeson, Tom Hogan, Paddy Nolan. 3rd. 53 pts. Paddy Fogarty, Pat O Connell, Phil Ryan, Jim Casey. Nice to have the cup of tea afterwards.



White Dowling Captain Drive-in

Saturday June 25. A great day and course complements by Captain Bernard Barry and all the White Dowling Members. A big welcome back since 2019.



Club membership Fees

Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.

Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. http://templemoregolfclub

.ie/membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.



Golf for Everyone

Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.



Future Competition Dates

Mixed Social. Every Wed..

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.

Others Dates for your Diary.

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Tuesday 5th. and Saturday 9th. July.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday 6th. August.

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24.