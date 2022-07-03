Electric atmosphere for All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Offaly

Sisters, from left, 10-year-old Kate, 9-year-old Lucy and 5-year-old Sarah Cunningham from Roscrea before the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Sportsfile
The stage is set for this afternoon's Electric All-Ireland minor hurling championship final between Tipperary and Offaly.
A huge attendance is creating an electric atmosphere at UPMC Nowlan Park.
Tipperary are bidding for their first All-Ireland minor title since 2016.
