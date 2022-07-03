Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted this vehicle travelling through busy town

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted this vehicle travelling through Nenagh after discovering no tax for 638 days.
A further check showed the driver had no insurance and no NCT.
Gardaí added: "Vehicle seized, driver to court."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.