Motorists are advised to expect delays in some areas of Tipperary from Monday
Tipperary County Council has implemented the following closures and traffic management measures for the coming week.
R688 Cashel Rosgreen Road – Coopers Lot to Lyonstown
Temporary Traffic Management will be in place on the R688 Cashel Rosgreen Road – Coopers Lot to Lyonstown on July 4 from 9am to 5pm.
Local diversion will be in place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Bay Lough Car Park to the Lake, Bay Lough, The Vee, Clogheen
Tipperary County Council has ordered the temporary closure of the walk from Bay Lough Car Park to the Lake, Bay Lough, The Vee, Clogheen until July 8.
The closure to facilitate drainage works and path upgrading works.
Tipperary Town
Irish Water is reporting a temporary traffic management plan will in Tipperary Town on the morning of Wednesday, July 6,
The plan will be in place between 1am, and 5am.
Step testing works may affect Murgasty Road, St Michael's Avenue, Ailbe's Drive, Davis Street, John Street, Graham Street and surrounding areas.
R706 at The Valley Fethard
Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.