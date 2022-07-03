ALERT: 'We should see some proper summer weather over next few days,' says forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Things are looking up! High pressure building over the coming days," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Just the odd shower Monday and Tuesday but rainfall amounts low for the next 7-10 days.
"Temperatures will rise from Wednesday with some summer warmth finally on the way.
"Don't be expecting blue skies and heatwave for the few days, a lot of cloud still around. From late next week and next weekend we should see some proper summer weather."
