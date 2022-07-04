Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 4

Kathleen (Kitty) McGrath (née Corbett)

Baunfaun, Ballymacarbry, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) McGrath (nee Corbett), Baunfaun, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Kitty passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny, sisters and brothers she will be sadly missed by her daughters Breda and Margaret, son Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Liam Landers

Ballinlard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Liam Landers, Ballinlard, Tipperary on 3th July 2022. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy & Sheila & brother John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (Fraher, Anglesboro), children James, Orla & Seán, parents-in-law Jim & Mary, brother-in-law Richard, Mary Landers, aunts, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of good friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Liam's funeral cortége will arrive at Christ the King Church, Galbally, on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am. Mass. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

GERARD EGAN

Monanore, Toomevara, Tipperary

Suddenly & peacefully at home on July 3rd 2022. Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom and Mary, Sister Mary & brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers & sisters Jim, Nan, Dan, Johnny, Eileen, Buddy, Nicky, Martha, Michael & Noel. Sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts & uncles. Niece's & nephews, Cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Ger Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home in Monanore this Wednesday from 4 o'c. His remains will arrive at St.Joseph's Church Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on. https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/ Burial afterwards in the adjoining Belfry.

Michael (Dikie) Kelly

Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael (Dikie) Kelly, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on the 3rd of July. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Dominic and Michael, daughters Siobhain, Sharon and Fidelma, daughter in law Sharon, sons in law Warwick and Robert; his adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Michael's Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home this Tuesday, the 5th of July, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina. Burial afterwards in Ballina Church grounds.

Richard- Dick Delaney

Clonmel, Tipperary / Holycross, Tipperary

Richard (Dick) Delaney, Clonmel and formally of Holycross, Co. Tipperary, 2nd July 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick in his 91st year (and previously in the loving care of Caherass Nursing Home).Retired staff of St. Luke's Hospital Clonmel

Beloved husband of Hilda. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Hilda and his daughters Catherine, Margaret (Loughlin), Hilda (Hanley) Anne (O'Neill) and son Joseph, his sons-in-law Bernard, Tim & Mike, his brothers Michael and Tom , sister Kathleen, his grandchildren Billie, James, Michael, Sarah, Ayla and Mairead and her husband Kieran, brother in law Junie, also his extended family, kind neighbours, carers and many friends.

May Richard Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel (E91PK19) from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, 5th July. Funeral Mass in St. Oliver’s Church at 11.30am on Wednesday and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. It would be appreciated if in attendance masks could be worn. House private, please.

Brigid CLEARY (née Moloney)

Old Road and formerly of McCann Street, Cashel, Tipperary

July 2nd 2022, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Brigid, beloved wife of the late Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons William and Daniel and their partners Shelia and Kathy, daughter Moira and her partner Jerry, grandchildren Donagh, Abbie and Tilly, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

House private please.

Br Isidore Cronin

Abbey Street, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cork City, Cork

The death has occurred of Br Isidore (Patrick) Cronin, OFM, St Francis Friary, Liberty Street, Cork.

Br Isidore died on Sunday 3rd July 2022 in the tender care of the staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork, after a long illness, bravely borne. He will be deeply mourned by his loving family and the Franciscan Community.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday morning from 10.00am, with removal at 10.30am to the Franciscan Friary, Abbey Street, Clonmel. Funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis



